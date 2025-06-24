The Gilded Age season 3: Cynthia Nixon on Ada’s new role

If you watched the season 3 premiere of The Gilded Age over the weekend, then you are well-aware of the new position Ada finds herself in. This is a woman who has come into a great deal of money but at the same time, really does not have any sort of understanding as to how to handle it. That’s something that she is still actively working to figure out and without a doubt, that is difficult.

Ultimately, we are also going to admit that it is endlessly entertaining, especially when you take a step back and remember that Agnes has long been the person with the money. This role reversal could deliver a glorious amount of chaos on this show and we’re beyond excited to see what that looks like.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score more TV reactions and reviews!

For now, though, let’s turn things over to Cynthia Nixon for some more perspective. Speaking in a new interview with Variety, here is some of what the actress had to say about what her character is prioritizing:

I hope this is not unkind to my character to say, but Ada is 90% heart and 10% brain. Ada isn’t just an optimist who sees the best in everyone — she is essentially a woman-child. She is a person who, until very late in her life, was never married and had no responsibility. Ada has basically been kept in a box, so to all of a sudden be out there with all this money and responsibility and power, she is stumbling blindly through it. Ada gravitates towards the temperance movement because it’s a very womanly cause. She sees these women who are married to men who are drinking too much and spending all the household money on booze. The children are starving and the men are drunk and beating their wives, and their families. She diagnoses the problem correctly, but not the cure. She thinks the evil is from alcohol. It’s not that. In fact, the real problem is that women have no power in this situation.

Ultimately, we do appreciate the idea that there is a character with this mindset — is it really that common within this world? That’s at least something to think about.

Related – Be sure to get more thoughts entering The Gilded Age next week and what to expect

What do you most want to see at this point entering The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







