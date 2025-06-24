Doctor Odyssey season 2: The latest from Joshua Jackson

Given that we are nearing the end of June, it absolutely does feel like we are close to decision time when it comes to a Doctor Odyssey season 2 renewal at ABC.

Want more context? Well, it goes a little bit like this — the majority of the time, shows in limbo need to figure out their future by the end of June. This tends to be when cast contracts expire and everyone has to figure something out. The only alternative is that you extend said contracts in the hopes of coming to a decision. If reports come out suggesting that contracts are extended, you can argue that this is a hopeful sign; if nothing else, it would signal interest on the part of the network.

For the time being, though, we just have to issue a reminder that we are still in limbo. Speaking recently on a red carpet, star Joshua Jackson noted that he and the rest of the Doctor Odyssey cast have yet to be told if they are coming back. We have reported this already, but there are some mitigating factors that come with determining a renewal. Take, for example, the fact that ABC has already replaced the show on Thursday nights with the 9-1-1: Nashville spin-off show. If it comes back, our general feeling is that we’re looking at a ten-episode run that would premiere at midseason.

In the end, we do tend to think that the final decision may come down to conversations between ABC, executive producer Ryan Murphy, and the other higher-ups on the series. Budget discussions could prove to be a part of it, even though we’re aware that this is not a really fun discussion to have, all things considered. Nobody wants to think about TV as a matter of dollars and cents.

