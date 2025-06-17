Doctor Odyssey season 2 renewal: Is a decision imminent?

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more about Doctor Odyssey season 2 in the relatively near future?

Well, first and foremost, we should go ahead and note that at this point, the fate has been decided for almost every other show within the 2024-25 TV schedule. We’re now in mid-June. What is going on here? There are a few different things at play here, whether it be viewership, budget, or whatever super-producer Ryan Murphy wants to do from here.

The reason why we do tend to think a decision is coming soon is tied mostly to one simple thing: Cast contracts. With a lot of broadcast TV shows, they tend to expire at the end of June. While there is nothing out there publicly about this show’s particular situation, there is also no real reason to think something else is going on behind the scenes here. The reason for this particular deadline is that at some point, you need to allow the cast and crew to move on to other projects; for now, they are currently waiting in the wings.

In general, our hope is that Doctor Odyssey does at least get some sort of 10-episode reprieve and to build on what we’ve seen so far. The real danger here is rather simple: If the show does actually get renewed, where would it even land on the schedule? 9-1-1: Nashville has already taken its spot on the Thursday-night schedule, and it would have to pop up at some point in midseason.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for some news and sooner rather than later.

What do you most want to see moving into a Doctor Odyssey season 2, provided it happens?

Do you think that we are going to be getting more news shortly? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for more updates.

