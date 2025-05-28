Doctor Odyssey season 2 hopes: Joshua Jackson on John Oliver

We are getting close to the end of May at this point and yet, there is still no official word as to whether a Doctor Odyssey season 2 will happen.

Are we still hopeful? We’d love to be but at the same time, it really comes down to the folks at ABC working together with executive producer Ryan Murphy and his team to figure something out. It would not be on the fall TV schedule and by virtue of that, we would be waiting until early next year to see more potential episodes.

We know that fan campaigns often start for shows that are currently on the bubble, or even ones that are canceled — with that, we have to say that we found everything especially amusing around Doctor Odyssey with none other than John Oliver. He did a playful bit about the show recently on Last Week Tonight, demanding more episodes for a series that he found fundamentally ridiculous. (He also showed a clip from an early episode.)

So what did star Joshua Jackson think about the surprising / satirical push? In an interview with TVLine, he did his part to line that out further:

“If I was more proficient at Instagram, I would have plastered that everywhere … I should probably still do that because thank you, John Oliver. Whether they pick us up or not, I kind of feel like my career can end now because I got a shout out… like I’ve made it now that I made it on the John Oliver show.”

Typically, ABC would have until the end of next month to figure out the future for a show like Doctor Odyssey — they could extend the cast contracts if they need more time but at a certain point, you have to come up with a decision … we’ll just have to wait and see what that ends up being.

