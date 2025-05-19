Doctor Odyssey season 2: John Oliver’s ‘plea’ for renewal

For those who are not aware at present, Doctor Odyssey season 2 is not currently a thing at ABC; yet, it also has not been canceled. The drama exists in a bizarre sort of purgatory, which is ironic given that there were a lot of people out there thinking that the show itself was a version of purgatory in its own right.

So is there a chance the network eventually orders more? Sure, but leading up to that, it only feels right that we get some zingers from a surprising source in John Oliver.

During a part of his segment on President Trump and the media on Last Week Tonight Sunday, the HBO host delivered a comedy piece that, ironically, included the Ryan Murphy production set on a cruise ship:

“I actually agree [with the President] ABC should be embarrassed — not for that entirely legitimate question [about accepting a luxury plane from the royal family of Qatar], but for the fact that, as of this taping, they still haven’t renewed Doctor Odyssey for Season 2 … what the f— are you doing, ABC? It’s sexy ER on a boat! It’s The Pitt with sharks! It’s got — and I’m not even going to try and beat their tagline on this — ‘big deck energy.’”

If you know Oliver’s comedy, then you know he may not be that invested in the renewal for the show one way or another; he is simply pointing out the absolute absurdity of the show. For the record, we tend to think that everyone already knows about the absurdity of this show, so there is honestly not that much that comes across as a surprise here.

