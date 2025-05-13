Doctor Odyssey season 2 renewal: Is it up to Ryan Murphy?

We know that ABC announced a lot of plans for the fall season over the course of Tuesday; yet, the future of Doctor Odyssey remains unclear. Why is that?

Well, we do tend to think that some of it may have to do with the show’s performance; yet, at the same time, it may also have a lot to do with what executive producer Ryan Murphy wants to do moving forward. Per a report from Deadline, the upcoming season 1 finale could function as a series finale if it comes down to it.

Meanwhile, here is what Craig Erwich, President, Disney Television Group had to say about the future of the series at present:

“Doctor Odyssey isn’t currently on our schedule … Ryan’s really busy. He’s doing a lot with us. 9-1-1, 9-1-1 Nashville, All’s Fair [for Hulu]. So we’re just continuing that creative conversations with him.”

For the time being, it is simply our hope that we learn about the show’s future before the end of June. That is when a lot of cast contracts expire and by virtue of that, it would be hard to keep everyone around after the fact.

Is it unusual that there is no decision at present?

In a way yes, but this is where we remind you that ABC has left series in limb for a long time before, including back in 2023 when they were waiting to get to the other side of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. What we can at least tell you for now is that if Doctor Odyssey does end up coming back, it will probably not be until we get around to midseason. 9-1-1: Nashville is going to be taking its place starting this fall.

