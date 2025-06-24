Dexter: Resurrection season 1: Eric Stonestreet teases role

We recognize that there are so many different things to tease at this point when it comes to Dexter: Resurrection season 1. With that being said, though, where do we start?

At this point, we will just start things off here by noting that the cast for the show this time around is nothing short of phenomenal. You have Michael C. Hall, James Remar, Jack Alcott, and David Zayas all coming back for more; meanwhile, Peter Dinklage and Uma Thurman are on board as regular cast members! That’s without even mentioning some recurring players including the likes of Krysten Ritter, Neil Patrick Harris, and the focus of this series in Eric Stonestreet.

Speaking in a new post on Instagram, the Modern Family alum had the following to say about his part, while sharing a new image at the same time:

#dexterresurrection is coming soon. I’m very excited for you all to see the show. I play a fun loving fella named Al. It was an incredibly talented cast and crew of people to work with. Starts streaming July 11th.

Of course, we do think that Stonestreet is hiding the fact that his character is actually a pretty darn nefarious foe, and the sort of person who every person in this world should fear. He is not going to appear in every episode but at the same time, we definitely think there is a good chance that the series does come back for another season. In doing so, perhaps he could come back and then also be a major part of the story then? Only time will tell.

