The Bear season 4: Liza Colón-Zayas sets the stage

In just a matter of days, you are going to have a chance to see The Bear season 4 — and of course, a lot is still mysterious.

After all, consider the following: The FX / Hulu series rarely post a ton of sneak previews in advance of a season. They then drop an entire batch of episodes all at once, and we are left then to contend with the aftermath.

So what can we say at present? Well, in an interview on Good Morning America this week, Liza Colón-Zayas (who plays Tina) noted that “reckoning” and “accountability” are two words that can be used to describe what is coming up next. It does seem as though the series is going to really bring consequences home for some characters, and we do wonder if that will include Carmy after his stressful work environment has been pretty well-documented through the first three seasons.

Meanwhile, the actress also indicated that for her own character, Tina is going to have an opportunity to really push forward and drive her skills harder to be the best she can. This season is now coming on the heels of that incredible season 3 episode where we learned not just her backstory, but how hard she even worked to get a spot in the kitchen in the first place. That inspirational angle is 100% there with her character, and that works in order to offset a lot of what we are seeing elsewhere when it comes to the tension and drama of the kitchen.

Of course, we just wish we knew entering season 4 if it was going to be the final season or not; unfortunately, the powers-that-be are still staying quiet on that subject.

