The Gilded Age season 4: EP on possible stories, season 3 ending

Is The Gilded Age season 4 going to happen at HBO? For the time being, let’s just say we are still cautiously optimistic about the future.

Take, for starters, the fact that reviews for the third season have been extremely popular. Also, this is a series that has slowly grown its audience over time. It may not be a hit on the level of The Last of Us or anything within the Game of Thrones universe, but it does not need to be.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, executive producer Julian Fellowes indicated that the future beyond this season is unclear and within that, there may be at least some closure to the story this time around:

“I don’t think we do have a final stopping place because we’re not told there’ll be a fourth series or a fifth or whatever … But each time you have to reinvent the show in order to give it a new dynamic to fit its new proportions. And I think that is part of our job. That’s part of what you do if you write a series for television. So in a sense, each [season] has to have a satisfactory conclusion given what’s taken place within the series, but an open end where we may be going to, and that is the sort of double discipline that we write to really.”

Now that we’ve said that, fellow EP Sonja Warfield seems to suggest that there are hopes for more seasons moving forward. Fellowes’ previous hit in Downton Abbey lasted for quite some time, so why wouldn’t this one, as well? When you consider the era at the center of The Gilded Age, we do tend to think there could be multiples years’ worth of story still left.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts now on the next The Gilded Age episode

Are you feeling hopeful already that The Gilded Age season 4 is going to happen?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







