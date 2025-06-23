Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, June 23, 2025?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We recognize that the series has been off the air (at least when it comes to new episodes) for quite some time. Where are things going to go from here on out for the franchise?

Well, first things first, we do think it is worth going ahead and revealing some of the bad news: There is, once again, no new episode tonight. We are going to be waiting for a good while to see it back; there is no premiere date confirmed at present, but our general feeling is that come late September or early October, Sean Murray, Gary Cole, and the rest of the cast will be back.

We should just go ahead and say here that the next few weeks are probably the quietest stretch of time that we are going to experience when it comes to NCIS, mostly because at some point in July, we are expecting to see the show back in production. At that point we imagine that there are at least going to be a few teases, even if we are hardly anticipating that there are going to be some particularly huge reveals. Our general feeling here is just that the show absolutely need to resolve that Carla Marino story sooner rather than later, especially since Parker will most likely stop at nothing following the death of his father.

On the other side of that, we are of course anticipating a healthy mix of different things moving forward, whether it be personal stories for the characters, new foes, or even some classic cases that we have come to enjoy every single year.

What are you the most eager to see moving into NCIS season 23 when the show comes back?

Are you bummed to be waiting a while? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

