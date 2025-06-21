The Way Home season 4 premiere date: A summer update

If you are eager to eventually see The Way Home season 4 on Hallmark Channel, consider yourselves to be a part of a rather enormous crowd! The drama series has been greenlit for more, and the end of season 3 raised the possibility that we could learn a whole lot more about Elliot’s past … and we certainly find the idea of that to be exciting.

So what are the chances that we learn more about it soon? For now, consider us cautiously optimistic.

First and foremost, though, let’s clarify what we expect to learn this summer — news on filming, and then also some new casting updates. We imagine that the Chyler Leigh drama will be underway again in a handful of weeks and at that point, we can get some behind-the-scenes teases of the cast and crew working to craft some other twisted and yet touching stories of family … with some time travel included.

What we will not be learning anytime soon here is a premiere date. Why? Well, this show tends to air a season a year, and that means the absolute earliest we are going to see it back is January. Hopefully that happens, and we also get an official date revealed during the fall. Also, let’s cross our fingers and hope that there is no silliness when it comes to where The Way Home will be airing this time around. Remember here that initially, it seemed like season 3 was going to air exclusively on Hallmark+ (at least for a few months) before the powers-that-be changed their mind. We’ll see what they opt to do now.

In general, we just want season 4 to be full of more of what we loved … but wouldn’t it be nice to hear about the earlier days of the pond also? We at least think so.

