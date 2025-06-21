Bachelor in Paradise season 10 promo: A new Dale romance?

On Friday the folks at ABC revealed a few more substantial teases for Bachelor in Paradise season 10 — and with that, where is the best place to start?

Well, from our vantage point, let’s just go ahead and put this in rather simple terms — we are reasonably confident that we’re going to be seeing romances for a handful of familiar faces, including some viewers would not officially expect. Take, for example, Dale Moss with … Kat? She’s been to Paradise before, but it did not end up working for her in the end. Meanwhile, Dale is known for his quick engagement to Clare on her season, but will he find someone special here now?

If you head over to the official Bachelor in Paradise Instagram page now, you can see a new promo — one that does arguably show off more footage than any other we’ve seen so far this year. You also get more of the Golden cast, which is really important if the goal here is to actually differentiate this show from some other iterations that we have seen before. Also, it separates it further from Love Island, which is honestly the blueprint that needs to be followed more than any other. After all, remember that it has become a huge pop-culture sensation over at Peacock — really, it feels like the right move to do is to replicate it in whatever way that you can.

We do think that this season is going to be fun, and we are definitely hoping that some relationships actually do come out of it. Otherwise, what are we doing here?

