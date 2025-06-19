Bachelor in Paradise season 10 spoilers: Challenges ahead?

We know heading into Bachelor in Paradise season 10 that some things are going to be a little bit different than what we’ve seen before … but to what extent?

Well, one headline about the new season has actually gone a little bit under the radar entering the season as for the first time, as there are apparently going to be actually challenges as a part of the show experience. This was confirmed by the official Bachelor Nation page — a recent preview suggested that this could be the case, but we hardly thought of it as some sort of sure thing until now.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

As for what sort of challenges we could be getting, there is a certain element of mystery here. However, our general feeling is that we are going to see some things that test a lot of the contestants on multiple levels but also incentivizes them to earn date cards and other things. We don’t believe that we’re going to see the show turn into Survivor, but it makes sense for there to be some competitive elements to perhaps show how hard people are willing to fight for special opportunities in Paradise. If you combine that with Rose Ceremonies and various dates, there could be more content!

In general, we would argue that a lack of content is one of those things that has held this show back here and there over the years, especially when you are thinking about the later parts of the season. With a lot of those, we do tend to hit a point where almost nothing happens as a lot of the contestants are already coupled up.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts now on Bachelor in Paradise, including the Golden cast

What are you the most excited to see moving into Bachelor in Paradise season 10 when it does premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







