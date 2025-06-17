Bachelor in Paradise 10 spoilers: New promo hypes up Golden cast

We are a mere matter of weeks away from the Bachelor in Paradise season 10 premiere and of course, we’re thrilled to have new content!

If you head over to this link, you can see a new preview that really does hype up the whole “Golden” cast making their way to Paradise for the first time. All of them do seem eager to have a good time and at this point in their lives, they may also be open to just about anything. We can’t speak to whether or not an engagement is going to come out of this but at the same time, a relationship does seem possible.

In general, the thing that we are questioning the most is just how much time in the spotlight these contestants are going to have! After all, Paradise is certainly biting off a whole lot more this season when it comes to large-scale storytelling. You have the younger cast from the Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons, but then you have the Golden group. What happens if one part of the show is infinitely more exciting than the other? There is a real risk here!

As many out there know, bringing out some older contestants is not the only change being made to the series this summer. For the first time the contestants will be gathering in Costa Rica rather than Mexico; meanwhile, you also have a new showrunner, someone who will hopefully bring forward new elements to the dates than what we have seen before. One of our criticisms of the past few seasons was that in general, the whole process had grown stale.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

