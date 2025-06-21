The Gilded Age season 3: Star on difficult transition back to set

In a little over 24 hours from the time of this writing, we are going to see The Gilded Age season 3 arrive on HBO. What more can we say about it now?

Well, we know that on-screen, there are going to be a lot of great stories that play out featuring some of the cast. For the time being, though, why not share more of a crazy story that is taking place off-screen? This is an easy one to think about when it comes to what Carrie Coon went through to come back as Bertha.

In the event you are not aware, the actress was a part of The White Lotus season 3, and there was almost no real break between the start of that show and then moving into The Gilded Age. For more here, just take a look at what she had to say to People Magazine:

“I went from the one set to the other in 48 hours … So I was woefully underprepared and I had no costumes, ’cause I’d been out of the country for six months … What was lovely is they decided to just shoot all my bedroom scenes [first], so I got to be in all my nightgowns and robes for the first few days. So they really eased me into it.”

We do still think that there are a lot of universes in which Carrie would be able to even do both of these shows; however, we tend to think that it helps that they are each at HBO, and that does present itself with a little bit more wiggle room. We’re eager to see what she does here, and we do think that she could be an Emmy nomination for The White Lotus, as well.

