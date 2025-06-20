Bachelor in Paradise season 10 poster hypes ‘thirsty’ contestants

Come Monday, July 7, you are going to be checking out the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise season 10 at ABC — and leading up to it, we have a first-look poster.

Is it a poster that actually does the show some favors? Well, that’s an entirely different story…

If you look above, you can see what the network has put out there — and let’s just say that personally, this one is a little odd. We get the idea here, as you are trying to hype up multiple generations being a part of the show at the same time. Yet, doesn’t it just feel like we are watching some strange facsimiles of actual contestants here? Is it clear enough who is Golden and who isn’t? It just feels like we have seen some far more clever promo arts for the show over the years, ones that still keep the cheeky-fun nature of the show while hyping it up.

Our main hope moving into the season at this point is just that it feels like a somewhat evolved version of what we have seen from Paradise down the road. The format of the past several seasons had grown stale in Mexico, and we imagine that this is a big part of why the show moved to Costa Rica — and to a place where there is actual air conditioning. The conditions are better, there is a new showrunner, and hopefully there are going to be some meaningful relationships that form. We also think the bar is set much higher for shows like this these days, thanks at least in part to what we’ve seen from Love Island and some other projects.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

