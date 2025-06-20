Dark Winds season 4: Bosch star Titus Welliver to appear

While we wait to get Dark Winds season 4 on AMC, how about some outstanding casting news to tide us over? After all, it looks like Titus Welliver is stopping by the show!

In a post on Twitter, the former Bosch / Bosch: Legacy star confirmed that he is a part of the story coming up; not only that, but he shared a photo of himself in handcuffs! Does this mean that he is on the other side of the law this time around? It feels like there’s a good chance of that.

In the replies to his initial post, Welliver noted that he expects to be in a few episodes of Dark Winds, so that is something substantial to look forward to. Meanwhile, he is set to reprise his role of Harry on the upcoming Bosch: Legacy spin-off Ballard, which is set to star Maggie Q. Earlier this year he was attached to do a spin-off for The Equalizer on CBS, but it was not picked up to series (and the flagship show itself ended up being canceled). If there is one thing that we can say at the moment, it is that the actor is certainly busy.

Hopefully, we will have some more news regarding Titus’ new role here before too long — in the interim, we are at pretty confident to know that he will likely land another full-time gig at some point. How could you turn away a guy who has this sort of consistent TV resume? That’s a hard thing to think about for now. We just have to hope that he’ll get a chance to showcase some action chops, while also bring something totally different to the table, as well.

