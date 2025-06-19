Dark Winds season 4 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about a Dark Winds season 4 premiere date between now and the end of June? We certainly would love for more info to come out; unfortunately, that does not mean that it will at any point in the near future.

Instead, here is at least some of what we can say — the stories of Leaphorn and Chee are still moving forward at AMC. Not only has the show been renewed already, but filming for the latest batch of episodes has already started in New Mexico! Our hope is that this eight-episode installment will be wrapped later this year, and that everything will be good to go for the series to return in 2026.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

At the end of the day, we do think that the network should do everything in their power to try and make Dark Winds into a success for them, and for so many reasons. The source material here is beloved, it has a passionate fanbase, and they have an opportunity here to produce television on a near-annual basis. There are not exactly a ton of other shows out there in this position! We just hope that this upcoming batch of episodes continues to inject all of the emotion and mystery we expect from the series.

We do think, for the record, that June is going to remain a dry period for news on the series. If we are lucky, that could change once we get later this year. We imagine that a premiere date will be officially greenlit either close to the end of this year or in early 2026. Go ahead and cross your fingers now, and we will wait and see exactly what happens.

Related – Read more news related to Dark Winds right now

What are you most eager to see entering Dark Winds season 4, no matter when we get it?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







