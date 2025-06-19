The Bear season 4 spoilers: Star on central story

Can you believe that The Bear season 4 is premiering at this point in less than a week? It feels like promotion has been under the radar; yet, that may be the point. This is a show that loves to create a big splash almost instantaneously, and that may be what we end up getting here again.

Luckily, though, the tides are at least starting to turn when it comes to people hyping the series up a little bit further — and that is where we get to Lionel Boyce.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE BEAR reviews!

Speaking in a new interview with Morning Joe (watch here), the actor behind Marcus explained that while season 3 was about launching the restaurant and getting the word out there, season 4 is really about trying to keep it afloat. We already know that there is going to be a lot of pressure that stems from having a literal clock suggesting when the restaurant will have to shut down. We do believe that Cicero wants it to be successful, but at the same time, he is only willing to go so far with this.

As for Marcus, we just hope that he continues to hone his passion given that he has already proven to be one of the most exciting and inspirational characters within the world of the show. This is someone who really found a passion as a pastry chef and ever since that, he’s only gotten better and better. We know that he’s also struggled with a lot of pain in his home life, so in that way, being at the Bear can be a little bit of an escape … at least so long as you are not stressing about Carmy and everything he has going on at any given moment.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bear, including some of the latest teasers

What are you most excited to see moving into The Bear season 4?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







