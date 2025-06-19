Dexter: Resurrection star Uma Thurman on filming experience

As many of you are aware at this point, Dexter: Resurrection is coming to Showtime on July 11 — and you better believe we’re eager to learn almost everything about it!

After all, at this point there are more or less a million different reasons to be excited about the next chapter, beginning with the fact that Michael C. Hall is back and in some ways, this could be more of the vintage version of Dexter Morgan we know from the original show. There are some other dangerous people who will be tracking him down, with one of them being Leon Prater (played by Peter Dinklage). Meanwhile, you also have Uma Thurman coming on board as Charley, his Head of Security.

So even though Dexter may be a dangerous person, this hardly means that the set is full of darkness at all times. In a new interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (watch here), Thurman notes that Michael C. Hall is incredibly sweet and that’s not what you would necessarily expect given the character. She also indicated that she had a great time working with the entire cast and crew, even if she did not say much about her character.

Given that Charley could end up being a series regular throughout Dexter: Resurrection season 1, we do wonder if there is a chance that she could come back for season 2. Unfortunately, we probably will not get a clear answer on that until we get closer to the end of this season — so think late summer or early fall there. In the interim, let’s just hope that Uma has some awesome material to work with throughout the show.

