Interview with the Vampire season 3: EP on ‘wild’ story

Work is finally being done at this point on Interview with the Vampire season 3, and rest assured of one thing first and foremost: It’s going to be crazy. After spending a big chunk of the first two seasons with Louis and Daniel Malloy, the focus will be shifting largely to Lestat. Not only that, but this is a totally different side of the vampire, one where he is releasing (at least some) burdens and becoming a de-facto rock star.

As you would imagine, transitioning the show into this new era could prove rather difficult. Luckily, we have someone on board in showrunner Rolin Jones who appears to be up for the challenge.

Speaking to IndieWire recently on the subject of what is to come, the executive producer made it clear that season 3 will not try to replicate what we’ve seen so far at all:

“I won’t be dishonest … It’s aggressively different. It’s Lestat’s show. It’s not two old guys sitting in a room trying to figure out stuff. It is a near-Messiah having a nervous breakdown. It’s going to feel really f—-ng impulsive and erratic and wild.”

Ultimately, this sounds like a blast, and also something that is tonally separate from anything else within the AMC – Anne Rice universe. The biggest winner in all of this for now has to be Sam Reid, who is going to get a tremendous opportunity to show a new side of himself as an actor, especially as we get to see how quickly Lestat takes to this new life.

Rest assured, many of your other Interview with the Vampire favorites are going to be back for the third season. However, it does still remain to be seen what form they end up taking in the larger narrative.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

