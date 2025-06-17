Tell Me Lies season 3 premiere date: A June 2025 update

With us now past the midway point in June, are we getting closer to some Tell Me Lies season 3 premiere date news?

First and foremost, the biggest thing that we do need to do here is set the overall table — the Hulu hit has already been renewed and beyond just that, filming is taking place this month! Things are moving right along, but the unfortunate thing is that a show like this takes some time to put together. You can’t just roll something like this out in the blink of an eye.

Because of the time needed to shoot and edit Tell Me Lies, our estimation at the moment is quite simple: We are probably not going to be getting news on a season 3 premiere date this month, or really over the next few. Our general sentiment is that the show will launch within the first few months of next year; if it comes earlier than that, we will consider it to be a pleasant surprise. In the interim, we could get more news related to the casting or the story; honestly, this is one of those spots where we’ll just be happy to get whatever we can.

As for the larger narrative, we have a hard time thinking that the producers are going to do anything to shift from what viewers have enjoyed through the first two seasons — that means compelling relationships, crazy twists, and also chances to keep you guessing on a near-constant basis. What’s the impetus to do anything different at this point? We just hope that the third season at least gets a premiere date announcement before the end of the year, if nothing else.

What do you most want to see moving into Tell Me Lies season 3 when it airs?

