Big Little Lies season 3 renewal: Creator ‘hopeful’ for more story

Even though there is no formal Big Little Lies season 3 renewal at HBO, without a doubt there are conversations more could happen. We have heard about it already from Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman — why not go ahead and add David E. Kelley to the mix?

In a recent interview with People, the show creator still indicated that even though so many years have passed since season 2, most everyone involved is eager for more: “We’re hoping it happens … We had a great time doing the first two seasons and we all want to do it again. I’m hopeful it’ll happen.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

So is there a timeline to making this happen? Well, as great as it would be to see more of the series soon, our general sentiment is that it will likely not happen until at least 2027, if not later. HBO and Kelley need there to be a proper story and beyond that, the schedules have to line up. Witherspoon and Kidman are constantly balancing multiple projects, and that is without getting into the expansive cast elsewhere. This is one of those shows that you can’t really do if you take a main character out of the midst, mostly because the ensemble is the biggest reason that it works.

If the story is there, we do firmly believe that the network would want more — remember that at the time, Big Little Lies was considered to be incredibly influential when it comes to getting A-list stars to do TV shows. It also performed really well in terms of viewership, and these combined led to Meryl Streep coming on board season 2 in a huge role. Who knows who everyone involved could get on board for a season 3?

Related – Be sure to see some more discussion when it comes to Big Little Lies right now

Do you want to see a Big Little Lies season 3 transpire over at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







