Dexter: Resurrection season 1 celebrates final day of filming

We have heard so much about Dexter: Resurrection leading up to the show’s premiere on July 11 — and today, we can celebrate something more.

In a new post on Twitter, executive producer Scott Reynolds officially confirmed that this is the last day of production, and that everyone is getting a chocolate fountain in order to celebrate! (Apparently, this is something that will make more sense once the show actually airs.) This series has a pretty quick turnaround from when filming is done to when the show premieres; a big part of the reason is tied to a lack of visual effects or other things that can slow back the post-production process.

So is this going to be the last time the cast and crew can celebrate? Most likely not. We heard from the moment that Resurrection was announced that this could be a multi-season project and in the event that it performs well in the ratings, we tend to think that it is going to be renewed pretty fast. In the meantime, we know that there’s also going to be another season of Original Sin, and it is our general feeling that we are going to see it between seasons of the Michael C. Hall drama.

What are we expecting from Resurrection?

There are a lot of different stuff from top to bottom, but the biggest question we have is how Dexter Morgan is going to be able to hide in plain sight within New York City. We also know that he is going to try to reconnect with his son Harrison, which could pose some other major problems since he just tried to kill his father. While a little time has passed since the end of New Blood, it is also not significant … at least at first.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

