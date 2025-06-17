The Gilded Age season 3 spoilers: A big story for the younger cast?

In just a matter of days you are going to have a chance to see the season 3 premiere of The Gilded Age arrive on HBO. Are you ready for what is ahead?

If you watched the first two seasons, then you know already that this series has one of the biggest and best ensembles out there! It is therefore crazy to think that moving forward, we could actually be seeing it expand even further…

In a recent interview with Town & Country, executive producer Julian Fellowes notes that in addition to the big names, season 3 could also present some great storylines for a lot of younger cast members:

“I am most looking forward to audiences seeing how our younger characters take their next steps into this exciting time full of opportunities and risk … beyond that I don’t want to spoil anything.”

As for how Fellowes is going to balance a lot of these different characters, we really just think that you have to look back at what he was able to pull off over on Downton Abbey. This is someone who somehow figured out a way to balance out a handful of different characters in a short period of time, regardless of age or social status. He also found a way to find the humanity in all of them.

In the end, the biggest thing that we personally want moving forward is some great storylines when it comes to Agnes and Ada. The financial role-reversal was one of the things that we enjoyed the most about the season 2 finale, so who knows what the dynamic is going to look like moving forward? We could see a number of different things flip around…

What are you the most excited to see moving into The Gilded Age season 3?

