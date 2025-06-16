The Pitt season 2 filming officially underway

Months away from being the surprise show of the year, we are pleased to say that the cast and crew of The Pitt are back at the fictional hospital.

In a new post on Twitter, the folks over at HBO Max confirmed that the Noah Wyle series is back at it. We tend to think that everyone will be working for the next several months, and it is going to be hard for a lot of spoilers to come out. Since so much of this series is made up of interiors, this is going to be a tight-knit set.

So what do we know about the story of The Pitt season 2? Based on prior announcements, the show is going to be set around a Fourth of July weekend, and also the first one for Dr. Langdon back at the hospital following his addiction issues back in season 1. We imagine that he and Dr. Robby are going to be joined by a number of other familiar faces, but we will have to wait and see who some of them will be.

As for a premiere date…

You are not going to be getting that for a good while; yet, a lot of people involved behind the scenes seem to believe it could be available early next year. The whole goal here is to have this be an annual event, something that can be rather rare for streaming television. Yet, this show in general is a unicorn, a medical drama that feels real, gritty, and makes you care a lot about your characters. A firm announcement could be coming at some point in the fall — or, at the very least, that is what makes sense.

