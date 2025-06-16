A Man on the Inside season 2 premiere date: June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about A Man on the Inside season 2 between now and the end of the month?

First and foremost, let’s just note that work is already being done on the next chapter of the Ted Danson series, and there is a lot of content to be excited about there. After spending the first season at a retirement home, Danson’s Charles is seemingly heading to a college — an environment that may suit him more on the surface. He could know how to operate there as a part of a larger, rather-funny undercover case. This is a big part of what we saw in season 1, with a little bit of heart mixed in here, as well.

As great as it would be for us to get more of the show this month, that’s not going to happen. We’re probably not even going to get more premiere-date details for a good while. The hope is that the show will be back either at the end of the year or in early 2026. While this may be fast for a lot of Netflix shows, A Man on the Inside is not some effects-heavy spectacle. There are some ways to get things rolling here in a relatively quick amount of time and from there, it comes down mostly to what the streaming service wants.

Obviously, it is going to be hard for season 2 to match the charm of what we saw the first go-around, but we tend to think that the challenge is something executive producer Michael Schur appreciates. He’s also earned a considerable amount of trust thanks to the other stuff he’s done over the years, whether it be The Good Place or Parks and Recreation.

