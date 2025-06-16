The Traitors US season 4 trailer: When to expect it

Now that we know the full cast for The Traitors US season 4 on Peacock, we recognize that this creates more expectations to learn more — and that includes a potential trailer. When are we going to get that?

Of course, it would be fantastic to get something more on the reality show and sooner rather than later … but we also don’t want to sit here and give false hope. Even though production is already underway at the famed Scottish castle, the streaming service tends to take their time releasing episodes. A part of the reason for this is tied to the rather simple fact that they strategically place the series (or at least they have in the past) in January, a time in which there is less in the way of reality TV competition. They can command more of the market and there is something quite nice about that.

Because of everything we’ve said above, here is where we’ll remind you that more than likely, an official trailer for season 4 will probably not come out until December. That’s what we saw with season 3 — because viewers already have the cast, they have a lot already to be excited for.

Now, can we just give the folks at Peacock a little bit of advice? If we were them, we would be as cautious as humanly possible when it comes to sharing anything and everything about the upcoming season. After all, not doing that at this point could be a recipe for disaster for them. Spoiler-hunters are everywhere with this show, and sometimes, they can be smart enough to pinpoint the outcome of banishments based on who is not present for any given scene!

