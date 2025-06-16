Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, June 16, 2025?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We’ve said this before, but it is certainly worth noting that we would love more of the show and sooner rather than later.

Now, of course, here is the reminder that reality can be often disappointing, and it very much is in this instance. Our general feeling is that there are going to be some more installments coming this fall, but not until then. Unfortunately, we are going to be stuck waiting a while and there is no installment on the air tonight.

Here is where there is at least some element of good news: We do think that by the end of next month, there are a few different things we stand to learn when it comes to what lies ahead. After all, this is one of those shows that tends to start production in July and that point, we could get a tease or two as to what lies ahead. Take, for starters, when it comes to Alden Parker and whatever sort of revenge plot he could be devising now against Carla Marino. Is someone going to have to keep him from fully embracing the dark side? That is something that you do have to worry about.

Meanwhile, we should also note here that an NCIS season 23 premiere date is going to be out there by the time we get around to the end of next month, and that’s at the absolute latest! It would be nice to see more in advance of how this network is looking to promote this show. We do not expect any big changes, though there is one notable one with the series moving to Tuesdays.

What do you most want to see on NCIS season 23 when the series does eventually return?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

