The Testaments premiere date: A June 2025 update

With us now in the midway point of June, is more news on the horizon when it comes to The Testaments over at Hulu? Of course, this is something that we are very-much happy to get into now!

After all, it is important to remember first and foremost that production on the spin-off to The Handmaid’s Tale is already underway — and it actually was while the flagship show was still airing. We know most of the cast for the series at this point, including one person in Ann Dowd (Aunt Lydia) who is familiar to everyone already.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more TV reactions and reviews!

So thanks to everything we’ve said above, is there a chance that some premiere-date news is going to be coming on the horizon? Of course we would love nothing more than to have it, but it feels unlikely that we will anytime soon. The major silver lining that we can offer when it comes to The Testaments is that we do think that we are going to be seeing the show arrive at some point in 2026. This is the reason why production is already underway!

In the end, the best way that we can really explain what is happening is with the following: Hulu realizes that the long wait for seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale likely hurt the show over the past few years, and they are looking to correct that now.

The biggest question we want answered

Where is June in all of this? We do tend to think that she will never stop looking for Hannah, and Hannah is an enormous part of the sequel series. Elisabeth Moss is still involved behind the scenes and by virtue of that, we do tend to think there’s a chance we see her.

Related – Be sure to get some other discussion right now about The Testaments, including more insight on what is ahead

What are you most excited to see moving into The Testaments, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here — there are some more updates coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







