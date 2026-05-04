FROM season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Can Tabitha bounce back?

As we dive further and further into FROM season 4, is even more trouble coming Tabitha’s way? Well, it feels like that could be coming based mostly on what we’re seeing so far.

Just through part of episode 3, the character made a decision to try to go through the Bottle Tree and locate the Lighthouse, only for the Boy in White to turn up and suggest that at this point, things now may be different. We recognize her desperation but Henry also made a key point — is she going to leave her kids behind amidst a search for larger answers?

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Ultimately, it is important to remember now that Tabitha is struggling with grief and based on that alone, things may get worse long before they ever get better. Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what Catalina Sandino Moreno had to say:

“I think she’s starting to feel the void of not having Jim by finding things to do. ‘I’m gonna go here, I’m gonna go here, I’m gonna do this, I’m gonna find this, I’m gonna try to figure it out.’ And for me personally, that’s not grieving, but for some people, they’re just grieving in silence. They’re moving in life, grieving in silence. And I just feel that the death of Jim will push her to do more things, you know, finding a way out, because she needs time. There’s a limit. There’s something really wrong gonna happen. I need to just get out of here with my kids. So it’s gonna push her to do a lot.”

We do think Tabitha may be able to find some results at some point, but here is the thing — what consequence will it come with? She already knows what happened to Jim, and there could be a real back-and-forth struggle as the show pushes forward.

Related – Get more news on FROM, including other chatter on what is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into FROM season 4 episode 4 for Tabitha?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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