The Testaments spoilers: Samira Wiley reiterates stance

While the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale was airing on Hulu, Samira Wiley made it clear she had no plans to appear on The Testaments. Now that we know how her story as Moira ended, it appears as though the actress has not changed her mind.

Would it be great if we saw the character again? On paper sure, mostly because she is still alive and beyond just that, it is hard to envision a scenario where she is not out there fighting for freedom for those within Gilead. Yet, Wiley herself has made it abundantly clear that she is ready to move on.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE HANDMAID’S TALE reactions and reviews!

Speaking on this subject further to The Hollywood Reporter, here is a little more on what she had to say:

People keep asking me this. I wish I could tease and say “maybe,” but that’s going to be a no for me [to appear in The Testaments]. Moira’s fight is elsewhere. Who knows? Moira maybe should be there, but I don’t have it in me anymore.

It is so important to remember that being in the world of Gilead is extremely heavy for any performer, and that may be one of the reasons why Ann Dowd is the only confirmed actress from the original show set to reprise her role. We do still think there is a good chance that Elisabeth Moss (pictured above) is going to be turning up here at some point given that she remains an executive producer; however, we recognize that she is currently appearing on another show. It may be best to have expectations low, especially while The Testaments works to establish more of its own style and tone. It may not see any value right now in trying to rush anything along.

Related – See more premiere-date hopes now for The Testaments

Who from the original show do you want to see in The Testaments?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







