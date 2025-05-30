The Testaments: Madeline Brewer on possible return

For those who are not currently aware, production on The Testaments, the sequel series to The Handmaid’s Tale, is already underway. Our hope remains that the series is going to premiere at some point next year.

So what is the series about? For those unaware, the idea here is that this iteration of the Hulu show is going to spotlight the younger generation of people in Gilead alongside the return of Ann Dowd as Lydia. One of the central figures here will be June’s own daughter Hannah, who is going more by the name of Agnes. Obviously, the hope is that mother and daughter are eventually reunited, but we do not expect it to happen right away. Elisabeth Moss is involved on the show, but is not listed as a cast member.

Speaking of cast members, is there any chance that Madeline Brewer also comes back as Janine? We know the producers seem to be open to it if the right story is there, and the actress seems to feel the same way. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Brewer said the following when asked if she could return:

… I don’t think that Bruce [Miller, creator of both The Handmaid’s Tale and The Testaments] has closed the book on that conversation. I don’t think he’s closing the book on any of those conversations [with the characters], because I think in his eyes if they’re in Canada, why not? But also, I love my ending with Aunt Lydia. I don’t know that I need another one, but I’m not ruling it out either, of course.

For the time being, let’s just say that a wait-and-see approach here is pretty darn necessarily. We do think that a lot of people could turn up if The Testaments lasts long enough; for now, though, we just have one season to look forward to.

