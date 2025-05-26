The Testaments premiere date hopes over at Hulu

Following the events of the big series finale of The Handmaid’s Tale, what better time is there to talk The Testaments and a possible premiere date?

Now, before we dive too head-first into anything more here, we do recognize those out there who may feel like we are jumping head-first into this fast. Yet, there is a method to the madness! Work is already being done on the follow-up series, which has a cast that includes at least one major cast member from the original in Ann Dowd (Lydia). More announcements may be coming, but the whole idea of this show is going to be about the next generation of people in Gilead, those who grew up there and have experienced the world in a very specific way.

So in looking here at possible premiere dates for the show, the first thing that we should note here is that there is a legitimate case for the show coming out in 2026. This means no insanely long hiatus again and that’s smart to keep people hooked at this point.

If there is a central issue for The Testaments at the moment, it is the simple fact that we are talking here about a show that is separate from June and what we’ve been seeing. Are you going to get a lot of the same viewers back? We hope to see that but at the same time, we aren’t going to sit here and say that this is 100% a sure thing at all. It may really come down to the quality of the new show, but here is where we remind you that Bruce Miller and some other top creatives from the OG show are back. This gives us some reasons to be excited as we commence what is a super-long wait.

