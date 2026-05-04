Rooster season 1 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Big decisions

There are a number of different things that we can say leading up to Rooster season 1 episode 10, but let us start by keeping things simple. After all, “Songs for Raisa” next week is the finale!

What’s the the title? Let’s just say we are more than a little curious given the possible historical reference at its core. We do not necessarily think that the show is going to deviate too much from its setting, which is the world of Ludlow and all the people who inhabit it. Greg has changed since he first took on the gig here, and we do think it has more to do than just his daughter now. Basically, we do think the road has been paved for him to be around a good while longer — and with that, here is where we tell you that the show has already been renewed for a second season. It is nice to not have to worry about that, no?

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To get a few more details now on what is to come, take a look at the Rooster season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

After setting boundaries with her parents, Katie makes a decision about her marriage to Archie – who has his own talk with Sunny about the future. Then, as he grapples with Katie’s independence, Greg prepares to say goodbye to his semester at Ludlow.

Is there going to be a cliffhanger?

Well, define cliffhanger for a moment. We do not necessarily think that the show is going to wrap up in a way where someone’s future hangs in the balance. Yet, there is a chance that we are going to see some major question regarding what the future could look like. That makes sense as an incentive to keep people watching long-term.

What do you most want to see moving into Rooster season 1 episode 10 when it airs?

How open-ended do you personally expect the ending to be? Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

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