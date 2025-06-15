Paradise season 2: How far along is filming?

In past interviews, we know that Paradise creator Dan Fogelman has said that the plan is for the second season to come out at some point next year. By virtue of that alone, of course you would want to imagine that everyone is far along in production.

So, is that really the case? Let’s just say that we do have some rather good news to hand out here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional PARADISE reviews!

In a new interview with Deadline, show creator Dan Fogelman confirmed that everyone is already deep into shooting the latest batch of episodes:

We shoot two at a time, so we’re finishing three and four this week and we start shooting five and six already next week. So, we’re pretty much at the halfway mark.

So if all of this is the case, it is very much our sentiment that at some point over the next few months, Sterling K. Brown and the rest of the cast will be done — and that then shifts everything over into post-production. While there are some visual effects associated with a series like this, we are not talking here about a Stranger Things or The Boys. It should be very-much possible for us to return to this world by the spring of next year. From there, we mostly will have to hope that there is going to be a season 3 renewal soon after — after all, a lot of the conversation that we’ve heard already suggests that this is a series that is going to have a three-season run and that is it. Fogelman clearly does not want to overstay his welcome, and this is also how he pitched it to Brown in the first place.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Paradise now, including a deeper look at a possible premiere date

What are you the most eager to see at this point entering Paradise season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







