Paradise season 2 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Given that production on Paradise season 2 is very much underway, is it too early to have a larger premiere date conversation? We don’t tend to think so!

After all, it is important to note the following here first and foremost: We are talking about a show that Hulu and the producers want to get back on the air sooner rather than later. In an era where there are series like Stranger Things or Euphoria that are taking 3-4 years between seasons, the Sterling K. Brown drama can be an annual event. This is the intention behind the scenes but at the same time, this does not actually mean that we are about to see it back.

For the time being, here is what we can say: There won’t be a season 2 premiere-date reveal this month. However, we would be shocked if we were stuck waiting until next June in order to see it! Odds are, we will learn about a premiere date either this fall or early on next year, and the next chapter should start streaming around springtime.

If you have not heard, Paradise season 2 will focus at least in part on Brown’s character of Xavier outside of the show’s title community, where he is doing whatever he can to try and find his wife. Is she still out there? Sinatra claims she is, but whether or not you want to trust her is, of course, a totally different story. There will be multiple new cast members out there, with Shailene Woodley serving as the most notable new addition.

In the midst of everything we see on-screen, let’s just hope there is another mystery to try and solve. This series is always better for it.

