Paradise season 2 spoilers: Ryan Michelle Bathé to guest star

If you needed another reason to be excited about Paradise season 2, why not add a notable guest star to the list?

According to a report from Variety, Ryan Michelle Bathé of All Rise and The Endgame is poised to guest star in the upcoming batch of episodes. As is often the case with the Dan Fogelman Hulu series, details surrounding the character’s role are being kept under a lock and key.

What will make this particular casting especially noteworthy here is that in addition to a great actress, we are talking about the real-life wife of star Sterling K. Brown, which certainly adds to the hope that the two are going to share the screen together at some point.

Production on Paradise season 2 kicked off earlier this year, and it is currently our hope that the season is going to pick up shortly after Brown’s character of Xavier left the mysterious compound. We know that he is out to hopefully locate his wife Teri, who Samantha / Sinatra claims is still out there somewhere. Was she telling the truth? That’s one thing we have to figure out but given that this series was planned from the start to be a three-season story, it is certainly our hope that we end up learning more about this sooner rather than later.

Hopefully, we are going to have a chance to see the second season actually air at some point either in the late winter or spring next year; we know that the powers-that-be are hoping to have the show be an annual event, unlike a number of other series that make you wait forever between seasons.

