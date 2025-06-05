Paradise season 2 spoilers: Another mysterious casting

For those who are not aware already, Paradise season 2 is currently in production — a smart move to ensure there is no huge break between seasons! It also helps to ensure that we can keep the hype going as steadily as possible … and that includes the latest bit of casting intel right now.

So, what do we have to report? Well, according to THR, Raymond Cham Jr. is the latest name to join the Hulu series’ ensemble. It would be great for some more news to be out there about who exactly he is playing … but here is your reminder that they do not tend to release such information in advance. Why? Well, this is one of those shows where even revealing a casting could come across as a spoiler and you have to be really careful.

What we do know about the story of season 2 is quite simple: Xavier is now outside of the community, desperately looking for his wife Teri — someone who Samantha / Sinatra indicated in season 1 was still alive. Is that really the case? Time will tell, but we know that there are multiple new characters we are going to see — including a big name in Shailene Woodley who is coming on board. There could be others at some point, and we certainly would not mind more This Is Us alumni joining Sterling K. Brown at some point.

Given the fact that Paradise has a three-season plan from creator Dan Fogelman, we do think that everything will move along pretty steadily. This is not a series that is going to draw out any answers, or make you wait forever to dive back into anything more. Hopefully by the end of the year, we do learn something more about when season 2 is going to arrive.

