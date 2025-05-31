Paradise season 2 spoilers: Show EP on further mysteries

We know that Paradise season 2 is currently in active production, and there is so much to look forward to throughout! There is a chance that you are going to get answers to some key questions, while at the same time some new questions could end up being raised. The Hulu drama has always been about the combination in a way, and we can’t be super-shocked that this trend is going to continue.

Based on where things ended in season 1, we tend to think the primary question is about whether or not Xavier’s wife Teri is still alive. However, you do also have to wonder about the state of other people on the outside — also, what will the state of the community be if Xavier is gone and Cal is no longer alive long-term?

Speaking in a new interview with Gold Derby, executive producer / creator Dan Fogelman said the following while hyping up the next iteration of the series:

“I will say there’s more mystery than people even could guess at right now; there’s a little bit more science fiction coming than people are ready for at this moment … We have a three-year plan for the show, and I think we’re very on track to execute. I got in my first two edits of the season today. I finished the finale script today, and I think we’re on plan for what me and Sterling originally set out to do.”

Within this piece Fogelman reiterates that the show is sticking with the three-season plan, so those of you out there hoping for more may be rather disappointed. Yet, there is something to be said for the idea that you see a vision through and do not keep milking it until the end of time; Fogelman did something similar with This Is Us, which he knew for a long time how and when he wanted to end it.

