Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5 premiere date: June update

With us halfway through the month of June, is there more news coming on a Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5? Of course we’d love than more than to see an update or two … but does that mean we are going to get it. Hardly.

The first thing that is worth noting at present is pretty simple: If you are the powers-that-be over at Starz, there is no real reason to rush anything along at this point. The latest batch of episodes aired not too long ago, and there are other series that are probably going to get a fair share of the limelight in the immediate future. When it comes to that, we mean mostly the likes of BMF, Power Book IV: Force, and P-Valley — the latter may be especially important, since it has not aired in a long time.

When it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan, our hope is simply that the fifth and final season airs in the spring or summer of next year — there won’t be any specifics on it anytime soon. There are a number of reasons why it is important to get the show out there, though, beginning with the fact that it will potentially set the stage for Power: Origins, another prequel in development from showrunner Sascha Penn. That story could be centered on a young Ghost and Tommy, and we do think that people like Kanan and Breeze (recently introduced) would be very much involved.

As for the final season of the MeKai Curtis drama, Breeze ultimately has to be emphasized. We are talking here about one of the most important people within the entire lore of Power and yet, someone whose existence has for the most part been off-screen. You need to find a time in which to change things up.

