Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5: More on Breeze

As many of you may know at this point, Shameik Moore is poised to play Breeze on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5. This is the final season and because of that, there are a lot of opportunities to see a lot of drama and escalation.

Ultimately, we are curious if this character is going to be one who eventually navigates over to another upcoming prequel in Power: Origins, one that is going to feature younger versions of Ghost and Tommy. Of course, we will have to wait and see if that show gets the green light.

So what does the boss of Raising Kanan have to say about this character right now? Well, just check out the comments from Sascha Penn in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

Breeze always existed as almost this mythical character in the original Power where there’s been [arguably] more speculation about this character than any in the Power universe, right? Because he’s always been billed as the guy who taught Kanan, Ghost and Tommy the game, and he was seen as this incredibly charismatic and brilliant presence in all their lives, and then there was this betrayal, there’s a lot of weight hanging on this character in this role. It’s a character I really wanted to explore in Raising Kanan and I talked to Courtney [Kemp] and 50 [Cent] about it quite a bit.

I won’t lie, I’m sure that the introduction of the character is going to be incredibly polarizing, once again, for our fanbase simply because everyone has it in their own heads of who this character is and what he looks like. It’s always hard when you cast someone in that role, and everyone has their own idea of them in their imagination. His story is a story that I felt we needed to tell. And not just for the fanbase, but also because he is a seminal character as it relates to Kanan, Ghost and Tommy. We introduce him in the finale, but you’ll definitely see him in season five, and you’ll see how he influences Kanan, and also sort of teaches Kanan along the way.

Of course, we tend to think the best thing that could be done with Breeze is if he actually takes some people by surprise, mostly because there is something valuable in theories being proven wrong — at least so long as the stories make sense.

