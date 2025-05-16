Following the big season 4 finale today on Starz, why wouldn’t you want to get some Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5 premiere date hopes? After all, we know there to be a lot of great stuff to anticipate here.

First and foremost, though, we should start with what we would describe to be rather bittersweet news at the moment. The great thing that we can report here is that the fifth season is coming; however, it is also going to be the final one. We are building towards an end here and while we may not want to think about it, that does not make it any less true. The silver lining here is knowing that there is an Origins prequel also coming that will take us into Ghost and Tommy’s past, and we tend to think that on some level, Kanan is going to be a part of that.

So when will Power Book III: Raising Kanan come back? This is where things get a little bit trickier to think about. We do believe that there is a legitimate chance that the series gets to return at some point in 2026, but it may be a little bit later in the year than the early going. One of the unfortunate truths here is that Starz tends to put their shows on rather long hiatuses. By the time that we get to the final season of Power Book IV: Force, for example, it will have been a solid two years since the second season premiered. Trying to understand their reasoning at this is pretty darn difficult.

No matter when we get to see the journey of one Kanan Stark wrap up — at least in its current form — we tend to think we’re going to get some great stuff. This series has actually managed to not just meet our expectations, but surpass them.

