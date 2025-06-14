Dexter: Resurrection season 1: Is filming officially done?

We recognize that Dexter: Resurrection is going to be premiering on Showtime in less than a month here — so where do things stand behind the scenes?

Typically with a show like this, you would anticipate that a series would be done with production; however, this is a franchise that has a pretty quick turnaround. There are not a ton of special effects behind the scenes and beyond that, we know it greatly benefits the powers-that-be to get these episodes out there fast.

Here is the good news when it comes to filming: We are starting to get to the end of the road. While we can’t confirm that everyone is done with production as of yet, Harrison himself in Jack Alcott indicated that he was done recently with a post on his Instagram Stories. Remember that actors, even series regulars, do wrap filming often at different points. What really matters is just knowing that everyone is close to the end after starting work off this January.

Even though Dexter: Resurrection may be shutting down for the season, just remember that there is a good chance that the series itself is ongoing. The producers and Michael C. Hall both have noted that this is something that could go on for several seasons, and we tend to think that a lot is going to just be tied to how well it performs. We foresee no real reason to think that anyone involved would want to cancel it early, especially since Original Sin earlier this year was a pretty solid hit. That is without even considering that here, you are adding a number of present-day familiar faces to the mix.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

