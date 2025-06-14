Destination X episode 4 sneak peek: Peter Weber’s strategy

In just a few days Destination X episode 4 is going to be coming to NBC — and at this point, the top story feels relatively clear.

At the conclusion of episode 3, we officially saw “Pilot” Peter Weber from The Bachelor / The Traitors join the show, and the same could be said for Love Island USA alum JaNa Craig. Both of them are coming on board with what you could argue is a slight advantage. In the case of Peter, you have a commercial pilot who actually has flown across Europe a number of times already. Meanwhile, JaNa grew up a military brat and has lived all over the world. Remember that you never quite know where a built-in advantage is going to be; in episode, we saw that Rick realized they were in an urban area thanks to his bird-watching experience.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new Destination X sneak peek that indicates that in the early going, Pete is going to try and downplay the amount of time he’s flown in Europe — meanwhile, there are multiple contestants who do not trust him at all. They 100% seem more concerned about his Traitors experience than being a Bachelor — though ironically, he really fought for his Faithful alliance a lot on the former show. Rick actually does seem more eager to work with him, largely because he does not seem to have a lot of allies in general.

With JaNa, we tend to think that she is going to be okay. Our advice for her would be to let Peter command more attention and, at least for now, fly a little bit more under the radar.

