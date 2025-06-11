Destination X episode 4 spoilers: Biggy’s big risk

Next week on NBC you are going to have an opportunity to get into all sorts of drama on Destination X episode 4 — especially with new arrivals in the mix!

Based on what happened with Peter and JaNa’s arrival, it does appear likely at this point that Tai is going to feel a lot of suspicion around her. JaNa knows that she can’t trust her, but can she leverage that secret to her own advantage. That is at least something that you have to think about here. In general the two players showing up could allow for alliances to shift and change — Peter in particular has been on a show like The Traitors where this is essential to the game. (Then again, Josh’s experience on Big Brother did not necessarily help him.)

Want to get a few more detains now on what is ahead? Then check out the full Destination X episode 4 synopsis below:

06/17/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : New arrivals Peter and JaNa waste no time stirring up drama. The players get high, literally. After being voted most trustworthy, Biggy faces a brutal twist – betray an alliance member or risk elimination himself. TV-14 L

Will Biggy make the right choice? What has been at least somewhat entertaining about his arc so far is that it has felt, more or less, like a comedy of errors. We see him at times talk up his skills and yet, he completely tanked at the croquet challenge. Then again, this is the sort of entertainment that we crave and in general, it should be a hope to see as many messy contestants stick around here as humanly possible. This is a series that is infinitely more fun that way.

What are you the most eager to see entering Destination X episode 4?

Is there any one person you are currently rooting for the most? Share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, come back for other updates.

