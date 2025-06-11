Destination X episode 3: The saddest elimination yet?

Destination X episode 3 may have delivered some of the most challenging clues that we had a chance to see so far this season. Meanwhile, also one of the more surprising eliminations.

The moment that we heard how badly Rachel needed the money to start a family, it felt like the Jeffrey Dean Morgan show was going to be sticking around for a long time. However, it turns out that this was not the case, and she was sent out at the end of the hour. Like we said, we don’t blame her for not necessarily knowing that they were in Paris — after all, some of the clues in the maze pointed more towards Spain! Croquet likely helped her identify the country, but she did make a fundamental mistake with the climate. Multiple contestants commented on the cold air, which is not as indicative of being in the south of France.

One thing that we did especially appreciate about Destination X this time around is seeing more and more of how some past experiences can influence one’s abilities to figure out a location. Take Rick, who as a bird-watcher was able to figure out they were close to a big city just by seeing some of the local wildlife. Some other contestants are building alliances, and it does also seem that a romance is in the works!

Then, the twist at the end…

We’re never going to say we’re a huge fan of people showing up late, as we saw with both Peter and JaNa at the end of the hour. Yet, there is no denying the effectiveness of said twist here! After all, Tai had lied to everyone about previously meeting JaNa, and that proved problematic for a couple of different reasons. JaNa now knows she cannot trust her, and everyone else is going to have their doubts moving forward.

What did you think about the events of Destination X episode 3?

Who are you rooting for at this particular point? Be sure to share below, and then also come back to get some other updates.

