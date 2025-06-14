Alien: Earth teaser: The cost of being ‘more than human’

Doesn’t it feel at this point as though there are two hundred different teasers for Alien: Earth on FX? It is starting to feel that way!

Yet, at the same time, it’s really hard to be upset about this given that it is an incredible amount of commitment to a show like this, one that the network clearly wants to be a really big hit — just based on the franchise value alone, doesn’t it have to be? There are early rumblings already of a season 2, and we do hope that at some point, we will hear more about that.

For the time being though, the latest teaser over at the link here just serves as a good reminder of the cost of doing business when it comes to being “more than human.” We know that a synthetic (played by Sydney Chandler) is going to be a huge part of this overall story — so what will her role exactly be? That is something that we hope to have further information on in due time.

For now, though, perhaps the thing that we are the most excited for is learning more of where this show will fit within the overall timeline. Sure, we know that it is taking place a couple of years before the original movie starring Sigourney Weave, but are there some ways for the two to cross paths? We tend to think that a lot of it will end up being about how to honor the movie while also making sure the canon and everything else associated with it is maintained.

Odds are, there will be at least one more longer trailer before the show premieres. We’re looking forward to that.

What do you most want to see moving into Alien: Earth when it premieres on FX?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

