Alien: Earth: New teaser hypes up imminent attack

As you get more and more prepared to see Alien: Earth premiere on FX come later this summer, know that there are some truly insane times ahead. This show is looking to feature some great characters for sure, but also some of the same action and drama that you would expect after watching the franchise for decades.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new teaser that is titled “Save Yourself,” and for a pretty good reason. After all, there are a number of lives who are clearly in jeopardy thanks to the arrival of multiple alien species to our home planet. Obviously, there is one we know more than the others thanks to the previous films, but is there room for greater exploration here?

One of the things that will be so curious about this series in general is that it is set prior to the events of the iconic Sigourney Weaver movie, but not by much — that, as a result, is going to lead to a myriad of questions as to how much creative freedom Noah Hawley really has. Is he going to be able to send this story down some new directions, or really introduce new parts to the lore? We honestly do still think that it is possible, especially since there are events that may happen on Earth that nobody is aware of elsewhere. After all, secrets feel like they are only natural because of the specific group of people we are dealing with.

Given that we do still have months to go until Alien: Earth arrives, we tend to believe there are a number of other trailers on the way. At this point, we’re certainly ready for that…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

