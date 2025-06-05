Alien: Earth season 1 trailer: All five ‘invasive’ species arrive!

Just in case you were not excited to see Alien: Earth on FX / Hulu already, there are a number of new reasons to be — a new trailer is here!

If you head over to the link here, you can get a much better look at what lies ahead on the new series, which is set before the original film starring Sigourney Weaver. This story is going to revolve around five different “invasive” species arriving on Earth, allowing for a much different perspective on the lore than what we’ve seen so far. We imagine that there are a lot of experiments that will be done — and that includes synthetics, which is important given that it is tied to our lead “Wendy” (played by Sydney Chandler).

The challenge for a show like this is certainly going to be finding a way to bridge the gap between this show and the movies, without also stepping on established canon at the same time. This can be a really difficult line to tow since you want to ensure that the series itself is successful.

If there is a larger reason at present for us to have hope, it is very-much the presence of Noah Hawley behind the scenes as creator / showrunner. This is someone responsible for two extremely noteworthy FX series in Fargo as well as Legion — he clearly knows how to work within the world of franchises, and also create characters who are unique and stand on their own. While there may not be an official season 2 renewal at present over at the network, we have every reason to think that it is probably going to happen.

The biggest surprise when it comes to the Alien: Earth trailer at this point is honestly that we’re getting it already, given that the series itself does not premiere until August.

